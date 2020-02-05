Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.14. 577,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $140.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average of $130.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $141.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,675 shares of company stock valued at $634,333. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

