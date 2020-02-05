Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. 690,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,469. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

