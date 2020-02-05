VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,012 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,304 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $137.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,333,628. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $418.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

