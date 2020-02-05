Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total value of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BIO traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.85 and its 200-day moving average is $348.79. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $391.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

