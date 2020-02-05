Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Secureworks worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 137.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Secureworks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Secureworks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.43. 5,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Secureworks Corp has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

