Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,981,000 after buying an additional 83,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. 10,265,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,797,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $240.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

