Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 24,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. 1,236,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,660. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

