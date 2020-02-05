Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,793,000 after buying an additional 272,758 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,397,000 after buying an additional 237,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,071,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,474,000 after buying an additional 110,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,062,652.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,576.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,922,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. 2,396,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,767. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

