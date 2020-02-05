Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 54,596 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, VP Jim Evans acquired 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,145.00. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 26,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $1,296,398.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,367 shares of company stock worth $4,287,283 and have sold 42,348 shares worth $2,045,749. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AGO traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $47.33. 589,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,923. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

