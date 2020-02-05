Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booking by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Booking by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Booking by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Booking by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock traded up $74.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,939.29. The company had a trading volume of 545,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,011.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,964.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.