Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.38.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $156.09 and a twelve month high of $229.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

