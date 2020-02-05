Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.2% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Natixis raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 107.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 80.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 70.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.92. 6,592,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,747,919. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $284.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

