Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 313,174 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in FedEx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.95. 2,013,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

