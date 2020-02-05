Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in FedEx by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 313,174 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in FedEx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FDX traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.95. 2,013,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 714.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.50. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.68.
In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
