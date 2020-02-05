Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.70 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.53. 1,882,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,436. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.