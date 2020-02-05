Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

In other news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, reaching $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.28. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

