Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.34

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $169.34 and last traded at $169.20, with a volume of 242726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 517,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 878,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,645,000 after purchasing an additional 633,341 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

