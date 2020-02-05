USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

USD Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. USD Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 145.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of USDP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. USD Partners has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $280.92 million, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.41.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

