United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Shares Up 0.5%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $33.07, 2,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USCI. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the period.

