United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.72.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.04. 4,437,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,260. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

