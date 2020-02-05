United Bank Purchases 3,786 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

United Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,979,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,848,999. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.