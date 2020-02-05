United Bank Buys 1,453 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

NYSE MMC traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,106. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

