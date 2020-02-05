United Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

