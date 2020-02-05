UMB Bank N A MO Sells 582 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.72. The company had a trading volume of 642,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

