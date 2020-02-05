UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.25. The company had a trading volume of 634,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,034. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average is $203.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.64 and a fifty-two week high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

