UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 265.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,383. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $111.59 and a one year high of $149.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

