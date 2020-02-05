UMB Bank N A MO Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,632.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,122,790 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,972 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,654,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.83.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

