UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.67 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.92. 4,406,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of -262.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Citigroup upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

