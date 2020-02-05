UMB Bank N A MO Has $1.99 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.76. 5,199,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

