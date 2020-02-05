UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 580 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after purchasing an additional 762,969 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $336,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $230,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $95,716,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $29,642,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

