UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 4,304 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,545,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 352,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,369 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,181,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.33. The company had a trading volume of 141,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,036. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.16 and a twelve month high of $166.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

