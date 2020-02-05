Time New Bank (TNB) Reaches Market Cap of $6.10 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, CoinBene, Hotbit and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $1.16 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.03047076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00198867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029487 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, C2CX, Hotbit, OKEx, BigONE, Binance, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

