Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,458 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.40. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

