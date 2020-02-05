Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,676 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,411. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

