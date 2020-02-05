Texas Permanent School Fund Has $21.22 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,594 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.97 on Wednesday, reaching $132.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,279,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,354. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.57 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,867 shares of company stock worth $79,480,768 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

