Texas Permanent School Fund Has $17.83 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 24,399 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,738.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,063,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $182,058,000 after buying an additional 341,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 512,590 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after buying an additional 360,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,927,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,979. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.