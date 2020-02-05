Texas Permanent School Fund Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. 7,600,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,334,021. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

