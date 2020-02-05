Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. 4,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.