Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 2,242 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 300.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,853,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.11 and its 200-day moving average is $224.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.