Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) issued an update on its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.53-3.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.147-30.147 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

