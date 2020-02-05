T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $137.94. 1,172,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average is $117.91. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

