SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SYY. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut SYSCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.20.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.70. 3,462,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,869. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71. SYSCO has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,066,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,669,000 after purchasing an additional 707,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,907,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 656,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after purchasing an additional 373,729 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

