Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 598.57 Average PT from Analysts

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 598.57 ($7.87).

SDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Superdry news, insider Helen A. Weir bought 5,000 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Also, insider Peter Williams bought 10,916 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £44,209.80 ($58,155.49). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,010 shares of company stock worth $6,965,996.

Shares of SDRY traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 375.60 ($4.94). 125,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 451.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 437.52. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 356.60 ($4.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.03%.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

