Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $121,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $23.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,073.25. The company had a trading volume of 301,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,817. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,137.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 target price (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

