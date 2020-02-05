Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,228,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $168,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 67,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.86.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.