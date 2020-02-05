Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $851.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Cisco Systems worth $851,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 16,899,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,013,652. The stock has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

