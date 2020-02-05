Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $165.24 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Kinder Morgan worth $165,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 1,521,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,220,000 after buying an additional 376,900 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 50,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 29,679 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,779,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,306,535.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,773,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,795,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Barclays cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

