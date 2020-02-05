Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $146.67 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.91% of TransUnion worth $146,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $36,610,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $31,964,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 371,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 430.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 175,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

In other news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,423,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,763 shares in the company, valued at $16,241,815.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.