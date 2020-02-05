Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $117.46 Million Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,250 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Roku worth $117,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $125.94. 8,777,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,177,677. Roku Inc has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $132.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,294.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,081 shares of company stock worth $33,753,344 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roku from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

