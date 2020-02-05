Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Paychex worth $129,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,286,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Paychex by 185.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 518,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,989 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,662.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 301,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 296,527 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,150,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

