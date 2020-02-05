Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 195,594 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,911,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,594 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $157,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,628,000 after buying an additional 419,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,915,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after buying an additional 261,481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,788,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 167,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,440,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 76,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,341,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,300,397. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

